Coroner Releases Shocking Update In Trey Reed Hanging Death

Trey Reed’s death prompted online outrage and campus mourning as a coroner’s initial report found no injuries.

De’Martravion “Trey” Reed was found dead hanging from a tree near the pickleball courts at Delta State University early Monday morning (September 15), prompting immediate concern and online outcry.

Still, a preliminary ruling from the Bolivar County coroner says there’s no sign of physical assault.

The 21-year-old student from Grenada, Mississippi, was discovered around 7:30 A.M., and by 8 A.M., the coroner’s office had arrived and declared him dead at the scene.

In a statement released Tuesday, the office said, “Based on the preliminary examination, we can confirm that the deceased did not suffer any lacerations, contusions, compound fractures, broken bones, or injuries consistent with an assault. At this time, there is no evidence to suggest the individual was physically attacked before his death.”

The coroner’s findings come as the hashtag “Justice for Trey Reed” continues to trend on social media, with many calling for transparency and answers about how Reed died.

His body has been sent to the Mississippi State Crime Lab for a complete autopsy.

Delta State University President Daniel Ennis addressed the coroner’s statement and the ongoing investigation.

“Delta State University is aware of the statement released overnight by the Bolivar County Coroner’s Office,” Ennis said. “We continue to cooperate with law enforcement in their investigation. Our focus remains on supporting Trey’s family, friends, and the Delta State community as we continue to grieve this loss together.”

Reed’s mother told local media she last spoke with her son on Friday and said he was looking forward to his time at the university. She added that she still has many unanswered questions about what happened.

Classes were canceled on Monday across the Delta State campus, located in Cleveland, Mississippi, and counseling services were made available to students and staff.

University officials reiterated that there is no indication of foul play and no threat to campus safety.

Bolivar County Coroner Randolph “Rudy” Seals Jr. extended condolences to Reed’s family and urged the public to allow investigators time to determine the facts.

As of Tuesday, the investigation remains active while authorities await the autopsy results.