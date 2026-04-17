D4vd Arrested For Murder Of 14-Year-Old Girl Whose Body Was Found In Tesla Trunk

Rising artist D4vd officially faces a murder charge after authorities connected him to the death of a 14-year-old girl in Los Angeles.

Rising R&B artist David Anthony Burke held without bail in Los Angeles

David Anthony Burke, the rising R&B artist known as D4vd, was arrested Thursday in Los Angeles on a murder charge connected to the death of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez, whose body was discovered inside a car trunk more than seven months ago.

Burke, 21, is being held without bail as prosecutors move forward with the case. No court date has been announced.

The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed the arrest but has not publicly detailed what led investigators to Burke or what evidence connected him to Hernandez’s death. Authorities have also not disclosed the nature of any relationship between the two, nor whether additional suspects are being sought. The investigation remains active.

Hernandez’s death drew immediate concern when her body was first discovered under the circumstances reported at the time. Thursday’s arrest is the first major development in a case that had gone unresolved for the better part of a year.

Burke had been building momentum in the R&B space prior to his arrest. His career status is now uncertain as legal proceedings begin.

Prosecutors are reviewing evidence gathered by investigators. Additional details are expected to be released as the case develops.