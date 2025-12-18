D4vd Burn Cage Incinerator Discovery Investigation

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Investigators discovered an unused incinerator at D4vd’s Hollywood Hills rental after a teen’s body was found in the trunk of his Tesla.

D4vd is under renewed scrutiny after a private investigator uncovered a boxed incinerator at his former Hollywood Hills rental, just weeks after 14-year-old Celeste Rivas-Hernandez’s body was found in the trunk of his Tesla parked nearby.

The 20-year-old singer was leasing a $20,000-a-month property on Doheny Drive when the teen’s remains were discovered on September 8.

Private investigator Steve Fischer, hired by the property’s owner, found the unopened burn cage during an inspection of the home.

The device, which Fischer described as “unusual for a Hollywood Hills home,” can reach temperatures of 1,600 degrees and weighs roughly 55 pounds. Incinerators of this type are banned in Los Angeles County.

“Some will argue that this item was intended as a prop for a video,” Fischer wrote on X. “If that were the case, it raises several obvious questions. Why would a 55-pound burn cage be delivered to a private residence instead of directly to a prop designer or production house?”

Although my words have been misquoted by some, what I actually said about certain items found at the Doheny address was that they were “items you would expect to find on a farm rather than in a home in the Hollywood Hills.” One of those items was a Burn Cage incinerator,… pic.twitter.com/VlS2MHdb2G — SF INVESTIGATES • STEVE FISCHER (@SF_investigates) December 16, 2025

Fischer said the incinerator was ordered before D4vd left for his “Withered” world tour, which he later canceled following the discovery of Rivas-Hernandez’s body. The device was shipped under a fake name and remained unused in its packaging.

The teenager had been seen in multiple photos with D4vd and reportedly spent considerable time with him. Her remains were discovered by tow yard employees who noticed a foul odor coming from the impounded Tesla.

The vehicle had been parked less than half a mile from the singer’s rental. The LAPD executed a search warrant on the property on September 17 and collected evidence. Authorities have classified the case as a “murder investigation,” though no arrests have been made.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner has not yet released an official cause of death.

Fischer said he also found other items that could be used with the incinerator, but declined to specify what they were. Because the burn cage had not been used, it was not seized during the police search.

“Given that Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s remains were ultimately found in the Tesla trunk, the presence of an incinerator at the same residence associated with that vehicle necessarily raises questions about intent,” Fischer added.

D4vd, who rose to prominence with his viral track “Romantic Homicide,” has since canceled all remaining tour dates.