D4vd Considered Primary Suspect in Celeste Rivas Homicide Investigation

D4vd is now considered a suspect in Celeste Rivas’ death after the teen’s body was found decomposing in his Tesla.

D4vd faces scrutiny from law enforcement officials who now consider him a primary suspect in the death of teenager Celeste Rivas, whose decomposed remains were discovered inside his abandoned Tesla vehicle.

Authorities are treating the case as a homicide investigation despite pending toxicology results from the Medical Examiner’s office, according to law enforcement sources with direct knowledge of the probe who spoke exclusively to TMZ.

The investigation has uncovered disturbing details about the musician’s activities during spring 2025, when sources claim he made a mysterious overnight journey to a remote location in Santa Barbara County, where he remained for several hours.

The significance of this trip and its connection to the ongoing probe remains unclear.

Celeste’s body was found severely decomposed inside a plastic bag in the front trunk of the Tesla after the vehicle was towed to an impound lot in early September.

The 15-year-old’s remains showed evidence of dismemberment, with investigators believing the manner of the body’s condition suggests multiple people were involved in the crime.

D4vdr had been residing in a Hollywood Hills rental property that became the subject of a police search for blood evidence. His Tesla was discovered abandoned on a nearby street before being impounded, leading to the grisly discovery.

No photographs or video footage of Celeste have surfaced since September 2024, raising additional questions about the timeline of events leading to her death.

LAPD officials confirmed Monday they are not close to making an arrest in the case, while the investigation continues to unfold. The department has not identified any additional suspects beyond D4vd at this time.

The artist’s representatives have not responded to requests for comment regarding the allegations.