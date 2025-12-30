D4vd Faces Likely Murder Indictment In Celeste Rivas Case After Private Investigator Reveals Timeline

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

D4vd expected to face murder charges as grand jury prepares indictment in teen’s death found in his Tesla.

D4vd faces likely murder charges after a grand jury hearing evidence in the Celeste Rivas case will be asked to hand down an indictment, sources tell TMZ.

The 20-year-old singer, whose real name is David Anthony Burke, has been under investigation since 14-year-old Celeste Rivas Hernandez’s body was found in his Tesla in September. Private investigator Steve Fischer, hired by the owner of a Hollywood Hills home where D4vd lived, has uncovered key details about the timeline.

Fischer said the last date on which Celeste was shown as alive was January 2, 2025. Using surveillance videos and digital evidence, he tracked D4vd’s Tesla movements around the neighborhood starting in May.

“That car, starting in May, was parked in a few different spots around the neighborhood, and then finally, on July 29th, left in its final spot on Bluebird [Avenue],” Fischer said. “This happens to be right before, or the same day, they are leaving on a tour bus for D4vd’s tour.”

The Tesla was towed from the Hollywood Hills to an impound lot before Celeste’s remains were discovered on September 8, 2025 – the day after her 15th birthday. LAPD Captain Scot Williams said the girl had been “dead for at least several weeks.”

LAPD has clarified misinformation about the case.

Although my words have been misquoted by some, what I actually said about certain items found at the Doheny address was that they were “items you would expect to find on a farm rather than in a home in the Hollywood Hills.” One of those items was a Burn Cage incinerator,… pic.twitter.com/VlS2MHdb2G — SF INVESTIGATES • STEVE FISCHER (@SF_investigates) December 16, 2025

The department confirmed Celeste’s body was not frozen when discovered and she had not been decapitated. Police also revealed they have evidence D4vd traveled to the Santa Barbara area during spring 2025, though the reason remains under investigation.

Prosecutor Beth Silverman has been questioning witnesses about why they didn’t call the police. D4vd’s day-to-day manager Robert Morgenroth testified for days before the grand jury. He told his lawyer that Silverman was “very pushy” about why he didn’t contact authorities, saying his job was to keep D4vd’s tour going.

Fischer believes toxicology reports will be crucial.

“They are probably relying on toxicology to better understand what happened, which means it could be an accidental overdose with a really bad decision made afterwards,” he said.

Celeste had been reported missing by her family three times in 2024. The cause of her death remains undetermined pending lab tests and toxicology results.

D4vd made changes to his Texas property ownership on September 23, transferring his Cypress home to his mother’s name two weeks after the body was found. His parents’ Houston-area home was also targeted in a fake swatting call on September 17.

The grand jury could hear more witnesses in February, meaning an indictment may not come quickly. Grand juries typically follow prosecutors’ recommendations since defendants have no right to present a defense.

No arrests have been made and no suspects have been officially named, though sources say authorities believe D4vd was involved in Celeste’s death.