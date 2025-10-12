D4vd Gives Homes To Mom While Police Investigate Teen’s Death

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

D4vd transferred two Texas homes to his mother as police continue investigating the death of teenager Celeste Rivas.

D4vd transferred both homes from his trust to his mother’s name on September 18 and September 22, according to legal filings obtained by TMZ.

The first transfer occurred the same day police responded to a fake emergency call at one of the Houston-area homes.

The 20-year-old singer’s family was already living in one of the houses. When officers arrived for the swatting incident on September 18, his parents answered the door and told police that his younger siblings were upstairs.

The property transfers come as law enforcement continues to investigate the death of Celeste Rivas, a teenager who had been reported missing from Lake Elsinore, California, earlier this year.

Her body, which had reportedly been decomposing for weeks, was found in the front trunk of D4vd’s Tesla last month.

A day before the first property transfer, authorities executed a search warrant at D4vd’s rental home in Los Angeles.

The D4vd investigation has cast a shadow over his fast-moving career. Born David Anthony Burke in Queens and raised in Texas, he began making music while creating Fortnite gaming content. To avoid copyright issues, he started producing his own tracks using the BandLab app.

His breakout single “Romantic Homicide” exploded on TikTok, earning him a record deal and global attention. The follow-up track “Here With Me” solidified his place in the music industry.

In the wake of the investigation, D4vd canceled the remainder of his tour and postponed the release of his deluxe album “Withered.”

The September 18 swatting call falsely claimed there had been a shooting and a dead female victim at his home.

The caller used a voice-altering device. Police found no evidence of a crime at the scene.

D4vd’s legal team has not issued any public statements regarding the investigation or the property transfers.

Rivas was laid to rest earlier this month. Her family reportedly contacted police 11 times in the year before she disappeared.

The investigation remains active as authorities work to determine how the teen ended up dead in the vehicle.