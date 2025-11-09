D4vd Investigation Narrows, Officials Rejected Additional Crime Claims

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Celeste Rivas Hernandez’ case remains limited to body concealment charges as the LAPD maintains no additional crime was committed.

Celeste Rivas Hernandez faces justice delayed as Los Angeles authorities maintain their position that body concealment represents the sole criminal act in her tragic death case.

The Los Angeles Police Department reaffirmed its stance that investigators have uncovered no evidence supporting additional criminal charges beyond hiding the 14-year-old’s remains.

Department officials told KTLA their previous statement “stands on its own,” emphasizing that “no crime other than concealment of a body may have occurred.”

This declaration arrives amid mounting criticism from advocates demanding a deeper investigation into the teenager’s connection to D4vd. The singer’s abandoned Tesla contained Hernandez’s decomposed body when discovered at a towing facility earlier this year.

Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office confirmed to KTLA that prosecutors have received no case materials for review or potential charges.

However, law enforcement sources indicated the investigation technically remains active despite the absence of new evidence pointing to additional crimes.

Private investigator Steve Fischer voiced frustration on social media platform X, writing: “Nowhere in the press release or in any official statements has there been mention of an investigation into the relationship David had with Celeste. Yes, that could be a difficult case to prove because Celeste is no longer here to testify, but that does not mean it should not be pursued.”

Fischer continued his criticism, stating, “Even if people close to Celeste are unwilling to cooperate because it would expose their knowledge of the illegal relationship, charges should still be filed. We must prove we will protect children from predators.”

LAPD confirmed to KTLA News on November 6, 2025, that their prior news release “stands on its own.” That release stated that no crime other than concealment of a body may have occurred in the #CelesteRivasHernandez case involving #D4vd.



The L.A. County District Attorney’s Office… — SF INVESTIGATES • STEVE FISCHER (@SF_investigates) November 7, 2025

The case has attracted national attention due to the age gap between Hernandez and D4vd, with community advocates questioning why authorities haven’t addressed the nature of their relationship. D4vd has not faced charges in connection with the teenager’s death, and police have not designated him as a suspect.

Medical examiner records show Hernandez’s cause of death remains undetermined, with her body listed as “severely decomposed” when found.

The case file continues to display a “deferred” status, indicating that officials are awaiting additional information before reaching a conclusion.

Community pressure continues to build on newly elected District Attorney Nathan Hochman’s office to pursue broader inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the teenager’s death.

Advocates argue that someone must face accountability for concealing her body, regardless of other potential charges.