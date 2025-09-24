D4vd Vacates Home As Coroner Releases Girl’s Body To Family

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

D4vd ended his lease on a $3.6 million Hollywood Hills rental just days after authorities identified the body of 15-year-old Celeste Rivas in the trunk of a vehicle tied to the Hip-Hop artist.

According to TMZ, the Los Angeles County Coroner released Rivas’s remains to her family after confirming her identity. The teen had been reported missing in April 2024 at age 13.

Her body was discovered earlier this month, nearly a year and a half later.

The unsettling discovery coincides with D4vd and his manager, Josh Marshall, cutting ties with the luxury home that was searched by law enforcement.

The four-bedroom property, leased for $20,000 per month, was reportedly vacated after Marshall requested to terminate the agreement, which had begun in February 2024—roughly two months before Rivas disappeared.

“They didn’t want to be there anymore,” property owner Mladen Trifunovic told The Daily Mail, adding that he expects the pair to move out this week.

The 20-year-old “Romantic Homicide” singer has not been charged in connection with Rivas’ death. However, the timing of the lease termination and the police investigation has drawn public attention.

The home, located in the upscale Hollywood Hills neighborhood, was being rented under Marshall’s name. D4vd’s connection to the property and the vehicle in which Rivas’ body was found remains part of the ongoing investigation.

As of now, no arrests have been made and no charges have been filed.