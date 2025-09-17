D4vd’s Tesla Tragedy Deepens As Teen Girl’s Identity Confirmed

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Los Angeles police confirmed the body discovered in the front trunk of a Tesla tied to singer D4vd belonged to a teenage girl.

Los Angeles police identified the body of a teenage girl found dead in the front trunk of an impounded Tesla registered to singer D4vd.

The vehicle became the center of a disturbing investigation after Los Angeles police discovered a decomposing body inside the vehicle’s front trunk at a Hollywood tow yard on September 8.

The Tesla had been abandoned and sitting at the lot for two days before employees reported a foul odor.

When officers opened the front compartment, they found the remains of a girl believed to be between 14 and 15 years old, according to LAPD sources who spoke with ABC News.

The body was stuffed inside a bag and was in an advanced state of decomposition. The Los Angeles County medical examiner’s office has yet to determine a cause of death.

The girl, whose identity is being withheld as police attempt to notify her family, was previously described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 71 pounds, with wavy black hair.

She was wearing a tube top, black leggings, a yellow metal bracelet and stud earrings. A tattoo on her right index finger read “Shhh…”

Investigators believe she had been dead for some time before the discovery.

D4vd is on tour and is reportedly cooperating with investigators

The 20-year-old singer, who rose to fame on TikTok in 2022, is best known for his breakout tracks “Here With Me” and “Romantic Homicide.” He dropped his debut album in April and is scheduled to perform in Los Angeles on Saturday (September 20).

The case took another grim turn the following day when police found a second body—this time in the trunk of a Honda at a separate tow yard in South Los Angeles.

Authorities say there is currently no evidence linking the two incidents.