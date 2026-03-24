DaBaby Launches Be More Grateful Fest With 50 Cent, Busta Rhymes, Boosie & More

DaBaby’s bringing a stacked Hip-Hop festival to Concord on June 13 with 50 Cent, Busta Rhymes, and more.

DaBaby is bringing a massive Hip-Hop festival to Concord this summer, and the lineup’s stacked with some of the biggest names in the game.

The Be More Grateful Fest goes down Saturday, June 13, at Route 29 Pavilion, the Charlotte native just announced on Instagram.

This isn’t just another event for DaBaby. The festival is named after his fifth studio album, and he’s bringing the whole movement home instead of hitting the road, and that’s a power move.

The lineup reads like a Hip-Hop hall of fame. 50 Cent, Busta Rhymes, Waka Flocka, Boosie, Webbie, BigXThaPlug, YKNiece, Bubba B, Big Boogie, Trap Dickey, Fetty P Franklin, and Mellow Rackz are all on the bill.

That’s a mix of legends and rising talent that shows DaBaby knows how to curate an experience. The festival celebrates a decade of real Hip-Hop in Charlotte, and the energy’s already building before tickets even drop.

Last year, he hosted the Billion Dollar Baby Birthday Bash at Spectrum Center with some of these same artists, and that event proved he could pull off something massive.

Now he’s taking it to the next level with a full festival experience.

DaBaby’s been representing Charlotte throughout his career, from his lyrics and music videos to showing up at community events.

He’s a Grammy-nominated rapper who’s never forgotten where he came from, and this festival is another way he’s putting the city on the map.

Presale tickets go on sale Thursday, March 26, with general sales kicking off Friday, March 27. You can grab them at bmgfest.com.