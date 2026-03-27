DaBaby Taunts Knicks Supporters Courtside As Hornets Handle Business In Charlotte

Bragging rights were all part of the show Thursday night as DaBaby turned a regular season Charlotte Hornets/ Knicks game into his own courtside spectacle.

While the Charlotte Hornets controlled the action on the hardwood during their March 26 matchup against the New York Knicks, the hometown rapper created his own side story just a few feet from the court. DaBaby made his presence felt during the live telecast as Charlotte protected a comfortable lead for most of the night and ultimately secured a 114 to 103 win. At that point New York had a seven-game winning streak.

As the Hornets kept momentum on their side, DaBaby leaned fully into hometown pride. A video he later posted to social media shows him standing near the court holding Knicks jerseys in one hand and a belt in the other as he mocked the visiting team’s struggles. The gesture appeared to reference the idea that Charlotte was delivering a decisive beating.

The antics did not sit well with everyone nearby.

Several Knicks supporters seated behind him could be heard telling the rapper to sit down because he was blocking their view while the game was still in progress. DaBaby refused to back down and instead escalated the moment with trash talk directed at the opposing team’s supporters.

“Take this a** whooping like a man. Welcome to Charlotte,” he said in the clip. He also added that he would be just as upset if the situation were reversed and the Hornets were losing.

As tensions rose, the camera captured additional fans shouting toward him from further back in the section. DaBaby responded bluntly, telling them to “shut up” as the back and forth continued.

At one point, arena security appeared to step in to calm the situation. That only seemed to energize the rapper more.

“F**k that n***a OG! I’m ready to get put out!” he yelped, showing no concern about the possibility of being removed.

The video continued with DaBaby doubling down on his stance.

“B***h ass n***a tryna tell it. N***a, I do what I want to do in this b***h. Welcome to Charlotte, f**k is you talking about n***a? This is my s**t,” he said.

Despite the courtside drama, the biggest win of the night belonged to the Hornets, who protected their home court and halted one of the Eastern Conference’s hotter teams. Meanwhile, DaBaby once again proved that whether through music or personality, he rarely blends into the background even when the spotlight is supposed to be on someone else.