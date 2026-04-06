DaBaby Threatens Dallas Artist: Using My Kids For Viral Content Will “Get You Hurt”

DaBaby rejected a Dallas artist’s painting of his daughters outside a nightclub, then doubled down on his protective stance.

DaBaby made his stance crystal clear about protecting his daughters from public attention and online exploitation.

The North Carolina rapper rejected a Dallas artist’s painting outside a nightclub following his “Be More Grateful Tour” stop at The Echo Lounge & Music Hall on April 1, 2026.

Video footage from April 2 showed Bruce White Jr. attempting to present the artwork to DaBaby, who glanced at it briefly before walking away without comment.

White Jr. posted the full painting on Instagram anyway, sharing multiple angles and close-ups of the two young girls’ faces. He captioned the carousel with praise for DaBaby’s family and tagged various Dallas art communities.

The post gained traction online, with some users complimenting the artist’s technical skill while others questioned the appropriateness of the gesture.

DaBaby responded directly in the comments on April 4, making his position unmistakable.

He wrote, “You still got my daughters on yo page as a grown man after I made it clear I ain’t comfortable with that. Steady playing for this online attention.”

The rapper emphasized that using his children for viral content crossed a serious line.

He added, “Using My kids ain’t the route to go if you wanna go viral, that’s the route to go if you wanna get hurt. This a father talking not a rapper.”

The artist didn’t stop there. DaBaby posted an Instagram Story video detailing his boundaries.

He stated, “I’m not the type of father that’s into grown men discussing my daughters, painting pictures of my daughters, taking pictures of my kids. I don’t play like that.” He made clear that his protective stance wasn’t negotiable, regardless of artistic intent or public opinion.