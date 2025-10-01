EXCLUSIVE: Damon Dash Assets To Be Auctioned, Despite Bankruptcy

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Damon Dash’s $25 million bankruptcy filing won’t stop the auction of his company’s intellectual property a judge has ruled.

Damon Dash is headed for another financial reckoning, as a federal judge ruled on Wednesday that the public auction of his assets can move forward, despite his filing for personal bankruptcy last month with over $25 million in debt.

The decision, issued by Magistrate Judge Robert Lehrburger, allows creditors to continue selling off assets linked to Dash’s company, Poppington LLC.

That includes film rights, copyrights and other business holdings. While Dash’s personal enforcement proceedings are paused due to his September 4 bankruptcy filing, the court found no reason to halt the sale of corporate property that has already been turned over to the U.S. Marshals.

“Enforcement proceedings are not stayed as to Defendant Poppington LLC. Public auction of Poppington’s films and copyrights may proceed. Further, public auction of Dash’s assets that were assigned to the U.S. Marshal before September 4, 2025, may proceed. Assignment is a transfer of ownership. Dash has provided no authority that would bar public auction of assets assigned to the U.S. Marshal before the bankruptcy,” the Judge wrote.

The ruling is the latest blow in a long-running legal feud between Dash and entertainment financier Christopher Brown.

Brown has several judgments against Damon Dash. One of the most prominent cases involves Muddy Waters Pictures LLC, which claims Dash hijacked a film project, “Dear Frank/The List.”

The lawyer won $850,000 as well as a $4 million defamation default judgment, due to Dash’s comments about him on an episode of Earn Your Leisure.

Brown has been instrumental in pushing two separate auctions targeting Dash’s holdings — the most recent one focused on Poppington’s catalog and intellectual property.

Brown also played a key role in a 2024 auction involving assets from Roc-A-Fella Records, the legendary Hip-Hop label Dash co-founded with Jay-Z and Kareem “Biggs” Burke.

That sale followed a court decision granting the State of New York partial rights to the label’s only asset, Jay-Z’s classic album Reasonable Doubt. The state ultimately secured a winning bid, acquiring a fragment of Roc-A-Fella’s legacy.

Damon Dash’s financial issues have been ongoing for years, stemming from lawsuits filed by Christopher Brown and unpaid debts, primarily tax-related.

According to court filings, Dash is required to submit updates on his bankruptcy every six months. He is also required to notify the court immediately if his case reaches a point where the stay on enforcement could be lifted.