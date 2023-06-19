Dave And Central Cee Hold Off Drake And J Hus To Top U.K. Chart For Second Week 

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Drake And J Hus joined the race for the number one spot with “Who Told You,” but Dave and Central Cee remain atop the charts with “Sprinter.”

After breaking chart records with the release of their collab single earlier this month, Dave and Central Cee have retained the top stop on the U.K. charts, despite fierce competition from Drake and J Hus.

Dave and Central Cee amassed the biggest streaming week ever for a rap song in the U.K. with the release of “Sprinter” on June 1. The pair raced to No. 1 on the U.K.’s Official Singles Chart Top 100. The track also scored the biggest opening week so far in 2023.

According to Billboard, “Sprinter” racked up 13.4 million streams surpassing the previous record held by Stormzy’s “Vossi Bop” (12.7 million streams) set in 2019.

However, another heavyweight duo joined the race last week with the Drake-assisted J Hus release, “Who Told You.” While the surprise collaboration soared up the charts after release on June 8, it failed to surpass Cench and Santan’s offering, which remained at No. 1 for a second consecutive week.

It isn’t just “Sprinter” making U.K. chart gains either. Dave and Central Cee also dropped the four-track Split Decision EP on June 5 in celebration of their 25th birthdays. Dave reached the milestone on their release date, while Central Cee turned 25 the day before.

“Trojan Horse” climbed two places this week, landing at No. 12 on the singles chart, while “UK Rap” ended the week at No. 14, up three spots from the previous week.

Watch the “Sprinter” video below and stream Dave and Central Cee’s Split Decision EP at the end of the page.