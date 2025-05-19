DDG Fires Back As Soulja Boy Demands Boxing Match Over Halle Bailey Drama

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

DDG responded to Soulja Boy’s boxing challenge, accusing him of being “on another heroin rant” after the rapper called him out.

DDG hit back after Soulja Boy challenged him to a boxing match during an expletive-filled Instagram Live rant Sunday night (May 18) over the ongoing Halle Bailey drama.

“You know how to fight, right? You a boxer, right? Let’s get in the f###### ring b#### ass n####,” Soulja said on Live, calling on streamer Adin Ross to help set up the bout. “Call Adin, let’s set the fight up.”

The “Crank That” rapper didn’t stop there. He threatened to “beat the skittles out of his pocket” and took a personal jab at DDG’s relationship with Bailey.

“I’ll beat your b#### ass,” he added. “Putting your hands on the Little Mermaid, n####.”

He ended the tirade with, “F### you and your whole family.”

DDG, who has been under scrutiny after Bailey filed a restraining order against him, hit back on his own livestream with a blunt assessment of Soulja’s behavior.

“Soulja Boy on another heroin rant,” he stated. “We gotta get that man clean. That heroin is f###### him up.”

Furthermore, the rapper and streamer dismissed the boxing challenge altogether.

“Soulja Boy you can’t fight, so stop tryna act like you wanna fight me, n####,” DDG continued. “You just talking s###. You was supposed to fight Chris Brown 5 years ago, n#### still ain’t do it.”

DDG calls out Soulja Boy for being a fake thug and offers to put money down so he can get into rehab and quit heroin 💀😭



“You was supposed to fight Chris Brown 5 years ago, nga still ain’t do it” pic.twitter.com/098WlIJv3d — keeno ✧ (@ayekeeno) May 19, 2025

The tension between the two rappers ignited last week after Soulja publicly sided with Bailey.

“You a b#### ass n#### for putting yo hands on Halle,” Soulja Boy tweeted. “Lil n#### @pontiacmadeddg if I catch u I’m beating the f## out u.”

DDG didn’t hold back in his response, mocking Soulja’s career and appearance.

“Soulja Boy is poor. He’s poor. Ain’t cranked that since we was yay high, buddy,” he said. “I will buy you. Couldn’t get next to me. We know you got crackhead teeth under them veneers.”

He continued, “It’s just certain n##### that was like saying s### just to like feed off of your misfortune. Especially n##### like that. You don’t want to go to war with me on this internet.”

Meanwhile, Soulja Boy continued the antics Sunday night. While on tour, Soulja had the crowd chat “F### DDG.”