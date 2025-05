Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The actress/singer filed a police report and asked for court-ordered protection from DDG earlier this week.

Soulja Boy is coming to Halle Bailey’s defense, just a day after learning the singer filed a restraining order against the father of her child, DDG.

In a since-deleted tweeted shared on Wednesday morning (May 14), the “Crank That” rapper wrote, “You a b#### ass n#### for putting yo hands on Halle lil n#### @PontiacMadeDDG if I catch u I’m beating the f## out u.”



But Soulja Boy appears to have ulterior motives. In an Instagram video, he talked about wanting to have sex with Bailey, saying, “Come f### a real n####…we gonna stick dick in the mermaid,” a reference to her roll in the film, The Little Mermaid. He also continued to threaten DDG and insist he’d eventually catch up with him.

Bailey filed a police report and asked for court-ordered protection from DDG earlier this week. According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, Bailey claims the situation first turned physical in January, several months after the couple’s October 2024 breakup.

She states that during an exchange involving their son, Halo, she attempted to address visitation arrangements with DDG. As she was buckling Halo into his car seat, Bailey alleges DDG became agitated, repeatedly telling her to “Get out of my car, b####.” Concerned for her crying son, Bailey says she tried to calm the situation, but a struggle ensued. She claims DDG pulled her hair, slammed her face into the steering wheel and chipped her tooth.

DDG was hit with the news of a restraining order mid-stream with Adin Ross. He was left speechless for a moment as he tried to gather his thoughts. He eventually muttered, “That can’t even be real. I don’t know where that even came from.”

The temporary court order, granted by a Los Angeles judge, bars DDG from coming within 100 yards of Bailey or Halo. It also prohibits him from publicly speaking about either of them, including on social media or livestreams.

As for Soulja Boy, he’s embroiled in his own legal mess. In April, he was found liable in a civil lawsuit filed by his former personal assistant alleging rape, assault and kidnapping. Per the jury’s verdict, Soulja Boy must pay $4,000,000 in compensatory damages to the plaintiff as well as an additional $250,000 in punitive damages. He maintains his innocence.