DDG froze mid-livestream after learning Halle Bailey had secured a restraining order against him, barring contact with her and son Halo.

“That can’t even be real,” he said, visibly stunned. “I don’t know where that even came from.”

The moment unfolded live on stream Tuesday (May 13), with DDG pausing in disbelief and offering no further comment.

As of now, he has not issued a public statement or responded directly to the allegations.

Halle Bailey Accuses DDG Of Violent Assault

The temporary court order, granted by a Los Angeles judge the same day, bars DDG from coming within 100 yards of Bailey or their 17-month-old son, Halo.

It also prohibits him from publicly speaking about either of them, including on social media or livestreams.

Bailey’s filing accuses DDG of “physical, verbal, emotional, and financial abuse” during and after their relationship, which ended in 2024. “Throughout our relationship, Daryl has been and continues to be physically, verbally, emotionally, and financially abusive towards me,” Bailey wrote in her court declaration. “I am seeking orders to protect myself and our son Halo from his ongoing abuse.”

She cited multiple alleged incidents, including one in January 2025 during a custody exchange. According to Bailey, DDG yelled, “Get out of my car, b####,” pulled her hair, slammed her face into a steering wheel and chipped her tooth. She submitted photos of her injuries to the court.

In another incident in March, Bailey said DDG entered her home without permission, accused her of cheating, destroyed her home security camera, took her phone and later threw it from his car. She filed a police report and submitted surveillance footage.

Halle Bailey also accused DDG of using his online audience to target her and requested that the court restrict him from mentioning her or their son online.

The judge approved Bailey’s request to travel with Halo to Italy for two months to film a movie, with her family and a nanny accompanying her.