Deion Sanders Gets Possible Life-Saving Health Advise From Doctor

Dr. Lesly Robinson, an award-winning Temple University podiatrist, has issued an emotional open letter urging Colorado coach Deion Sanders to slow down and prioritize.

Dr. Lesly Robinson, a noted podiatrist, health advocate and educator, has written an emotional open letter to Colorado football coach Deion Sanders, urging the Hall of Famer to slow down and focus on recovery as he faces yet another health scare.

The letter presented to AllHipHop, titled “Deion, You’ve Got Me Worried – Please Take a Rest,” acknowledges Sanders’ unmatched toughness and perseverance, but warns that continued overexertion could put his life at risk.

“Deion, you’ve already proven your resilience and determination to the world,” Robinson wrote. “You’ve inspired millions with your faith and your fight. But now, it’s time to rest. Healing is not weakness. It is wisdom. The world needs your leadership, but it needs you healthy and whole even more.”

Robinson’s message comes just as Sanders, 58, revealed he was scheduled for a medical procedure Tuesday to address new complications from blood clots in his leg. After Saturday’s 35-21 loss to TCU, the Colorado coach told reporters he believed more clots had formed, saying, “I’m hurting like crazy.”

At his weekly news conference, Sanders confirmed the upcoming procedure, but remained optimistic:

“I cannot wait to get past this hurdle,” he said. “It’s hereditary and has nothing to do with me working at the level I’m trying to compete at. Prayerfully, I’ll be right back tomorrow because I don’t miss practice. I don’t plan on doing such.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by @COACHPRIME (@deionsanders)

A Pattern of Pain and Perseverance

Sanders, who alternated between limping and sitting during Saturday’s game, removed his left shoe in the second half and later admitted his leg was “throbbing.” His Buffaloes (2-4, 0-3 Big 12) are preparing to host No. 22 Iowa State (5-1, 2-1) this weekend.

Longtime friend and former NFL cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones attended Tuesday’s session to show support, joining a chorus of well-wishers encouraging Sanders to rest. But the coach brushed aside suggestions that he slow down.

“There’s nothing I could’ve done to stop what’s transpiring,” he said. “It is what it is.”

Sanders’ circulation problems first made headlines in 2021 when, while coaching at Jackson State, he was hospitalized for 23 days and underwent multiple surgeries that led to the amputation of two toes and removal of part of his left calf. He later had additional surgeries to remove clots and straighten toes before joining Colorado in 2023.

Earlier this year, Sanders was diagnosed with an aggressive form of bladder cancer, requiring the removal and reconstruction of his bladder using a section of his intestine. He has spoken openly about his recovery, even sharing that he uses adult diapers during games and that Colorado provides a portable sideline restroom for him.

Through it all, Sanders has continued to coach, often citing his faith as his source of strength.

“I trust God with all my heart and all my soul and all my mind,” he said Tuesday. “I’m going to go in there and get some of the best sleep in the world for, I think, four hours — the surgery is going to be. I’ve never been high a day in my life. I’ve never drank, smoked, or anything. But when I get those surgeries, I am there on time.”

A Doctor’s Perspective

In her letter, Dr. Robinson highlighted the risks of Sanders’ ongoing conditions, Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD)and Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), both of which affect blood circulation but in different and potentially deadly ways.

“Walking or remaining highly active while at risk for blood clots can be dangerous,” Robinson cautioned. “Prompt medical attention and rest are essential.”

She noted that PAD, a chronic arterial disease, can cause slow-healing wounds and, if untreated, lead to amputation. DVT, a sudden venous blockage, can send clots to the lungs, triggering a fatal pulmonary embolism. Embolism is a condition where a foreign object travels through the bloodstream and blocks a blood vessel.

She said the legendary coach and former player should serve as both inspiration and warning, proof of resilience, but also a reminder of the limits.

“Deion’s courage is extraordinary,” Robinson wrote. “But the body still needs time to heal.”

Below is the exclusive letter in full:

Deion, You’ve Got Me Worried- Please Take a Rest

A heartfelt reflection on health, strength, and the importance of recovery

Peripheral Arterial Disease (PAD) and blood clots, or Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), both affect circulation, but in very different ways. PAD occurs when the arteries carrying blood away from the heart become narrowed by plaque buildup, gradually reducing blood flow to the legs. This can cause leg pain or cramping when walking (claudication), cool or pale skin, and slow-healing wounds.

DVT, in contrast, involves a blood clot forming suddenly in a deep vein (most often in the leg ) blocking blood from returning to the heart. It typically causes swelling, warmth, redness, and tenderness in one leg. While PAD is a chronic arterial disease often linked to diabetes, smoking, and high cholesterol, DVT is an acute venous condition usually triggered by immobility, surgery, or clotting disorders.

Both conditions necessitate prompt medical attention. In PAD is crucial to prevent tissue loss and amputation, while diagnosinf DVT is essential to prevent a potentially life-threatening pulmonary embolism if the clot travels to the lungs.

Deion Sanders has faced both conditions, along with multiple surgeries, amputations, and even a history of cancer. His story is one of incredible strength, courage, and perseverance, but also a reminder of how serious vascular disease can be. Walking or remaining active while at risk for blood clots can be life-threatening, making medical evaluation and rest essential.

Deion, you’ve already proven your resilience and determination to the world. You’ve inspired millions with your faith and your fight. But now, it’s time to rest. Healing is not weakness, it’s wisdom. The world needs your leadership, but it needs you healthy and whole even more. Take the time your body deserves.

Warmly

Dr. Lesly Robinson, DPM