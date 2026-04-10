Desiigner Arrested On Domestic Violence After Dispute In South Carolina

Desiigner must face dire legal consequences after a volatile dispute in South Carolina led to his arrest.

Desiigner was reportedly addressed on domestic violence charges in South Carolina after a heated argument with his child’s mother escalated into a physical altercation and a troubling 911 call.

What allegedly began as a dispute over a car and custody quickly spiraled into a situation that drew law enforcement to Horry County on March 24.

According to reports, Desiigner contacted emergency dispatchers during the confrontation, claiming the woman was attempting to leave with both his vehicle and their child. During the call, he also expressed fear for his safety and indicated he was experiencing suicidal thoughts, raising the urgency of the response.

Authorities arrived at the scene and documented what they described as a physical incident. A police report alleges that the rapper pushed the woman to the ground and tore her pants as she tried to leave with their child.

The situation, which reportedly intensified within minutes, shifted from a verbal disagreement to a physical encounter that resulted in immediate legal consequences.

Desiigner was taken into custody and charged with domestic violence.

Officials confirmed he was later released the same day after posting a $1,500 bond. No additional charges have been publicly disclosed at this time, and it remains unclear whether further legal action will follow as the case develops.

The incident adds to a growing list of legal and personal challenges for the Brooklyn-born artist, who rose to prominence with his breakout hit “Panda.” While his early success positioned him as a rising force in Hip-Hop.

Law enforcement has not released further details about the condition of the woman or the child involved. It is also unknown whether any protective measures, such as restraining orders, have been put in place following the incident.