Detroit Rapper Skilla Baby Shot In Suspected Targeted Drive-By On Infamous Eight Mile

Detroit rapper Skilla Baby was shot in a suspected targeted drive-by in his hometown, leaving him hospitalized but in stable condition.

Detroit rapper Skilla Baby was injured in a drive-by shooting Thursday evening (May 22) in his hometown, according to Fox 2 Detroit.

The shooting occurred along Eight Mile Road near local Beech Daly Road, where authorities discovered a black SUV crashed into the side of a building. Police responded to the scene to find evidence markers like shell casings scattered across the roadway, indicating a high volume of gunfire.

Skilla Baby (real name Trevon Gardner) was reportedly inside the SUV when it was struck by gunfire. He suffered a graze wound to the back of his head, graze wound to his back and gunshot wound to his hand. Some outlets stated that he was also shot in the legs. Skilla Baby was transported to a nearby hospital and is currently listed in stable condition.

Sources close to Skilla Baby said he was alert, surrounded by loved ones and under high security at the hospital.

Redford Township Police are investigating the incident and have described the shooting as targeted. No suspect information has been released at this time.

Skilla Baby is considered one of Detroit’s most prominent emerging rap artists, gaining traction locally and nationally. The news of the shooting has sparked an outpouring of support on social media. AllHipHop recently interviewed Skilla Baby and he said mogul 50 Cent was helping him enter the acting field in addition to rapping.

This is a developing story.