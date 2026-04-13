Devilish Donald Trump Attacks Pope Leo & Posts Image Of Himself As Jesus Christ

Donald Trump fired back at Pope Leo XIV over the pontiff’s criticism of the U.S. war in Iran and followed it up with an image of himself as Jesus Christ.

Donald Trump went off on Pope Leo XIV this past Sunday over the pontiff’s stance on the U.S. military campaign in Iran.

The president fired back on Truth Social, making it clear he’s not interested in spiritual guidance that questions his foreign policy decisions.

Trump said he doesn’t want a pope criticizing the president while he’s carrying out the exact mandate voters gave him in a landslide election.

“Pope Leo is WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy. He talks about ‘fear’ of the Trump Administration, but doesn’t mention the FEAR that the Catholic Church, and all other Christian Organizations, had during COVID when they were arresting priests, ministers, and everybody else, for holding Church Services, even when going outside, and being ten and even twenty feet apart. I like his brother Louis much better than I like him, because Louis is all MAGA,” a deranged Donald Trump fumed.

The tension between these two American power players has been building for months, but the situation in Iran pushed things into overdrive.

Leo, who made history as the first U.S.-born pope, has been vocal about his concerns regarding the military operation.

Trump’s response was characteristically crass, suggesting the pontiff should be grateful for his position in the first place.

According to Trump, Leo got the job only because the Church thought having an American pope would help it navigate the Trump administration.

“Pope Leo is WEAK on Crime, and terrible for Foreign Policy. He talks about ‘fear’ of the Trump Administration, but doesn’t mention the FEAR that the Catholic Church, and all other Christian Organizations, had during COVID when they were arresting priests, ministers, and everybody else, for holding Church Services, even when going outside, and being ten and even twenty feet apart. I like his brother Louis much better than I like him, because Louis is all MAGA,” Trump said.

Trump claimed Leo wasn’t even on any list to become pope before the Church elevated him. The president’s argument essentially boils down to this: Leo should stay in his lane and appreciate the opportunity he’s been given rather than second-guessing decisions made in the Oval Office.

Trump followed his nasty tirade with an AI-generated image of himself as Jesus Christ saving the world.

This isn’t the first time these two have clashed. Leo has been consistently critical of Trump’s immigration policies, with the Church backing U.S. bishops who’ve condemned the administration’s crackdown on migrants.

The pope has called for more humane treatment of immigrants, framing it as a moral issue rooted in Catholic teachings.

Donald Trump, meanwhile, has dismissed these criticisms as Leo not understanding what’s actually happening on the ground in America.

“Leo should get his act together as Pope, use Common Sense, stop catering to the Radical Left, and focus on being a Great Pope, not a Politician. It’s hurting him very badly and, more importantly, it’s hurting the Catholic Church!” Trump ended his post.

The Iran war has become the latest flashpoint in what’s shaping up to be one of the most contentious relationships between a sitting president and a pope in modern history.

The Vatican has indicated that Leo may not visit the United States during Trump’s presidency, signaling just how serious the divide has become between the American pope and the American president.