DHS Faces Outrage After Pokémon-Themed Immigration Raid Video

The Department of Homeland Security faced mounting criticism after using Pokémon imagery in a video promoting immigration raids.

Department of Homeland Security drew intense backlash Monday (September 22) after releasing a Pokémon-themed video on social media that paired immigration arrests with animated clips from the beloved children’s franchise, prompting civil rights groups to call for a United Nations investigation into alleged abuses.

The video, posted to DHS platforms, opened with the iconic phrase “Gotta Catch’ Em All” and cut between footage of federal agents conducting immigration raids and the Pokémon series’ opening sequence.

It also included digital “trading cards” showing mugshots of arrested individuals, along with accusations such as homicide, child endangerment, molestation and manslaughter.

The post immediately drew criticism from lawmakers and advocacy groups, who accused the agency of trivializing serious law enforcement actions and using cartoon imagery to target Latino communities.

“When people are targeted because of how they look or the language they speak, the government is absolutely failing,” Rep. Maxine Waters said, condemning the raids as “ethnic cleansing.”

Waters joined a coalition of civil rights leaders Monday in filing a petition with the United Nations, urging the international body to investigate the U.S. government for possible human rights violations.

The petition, submitted by attorney Luis Carrillo, was filed on behalf of four U.S. citizens, including a pregnant woman allegedly shackled and dragged by federal agents.

The document accuses agencies, including DHS, ICE, Border Patrol and the FBI of engaging in “kidnapping arrests, prolonged detentions without due process of law and the brutal excessive use of force.”

The video surfaced as the Trump administration continues to ramp up immigration enforcement.

Since taking office in January 2025, ICE has arrested more than 65,000 individuals, including 2,288 alleged gang members from groups like MS-13 and Tren de Aragua, according to agency data.

Federal officials have launched large-scale operations in cities such as Chicago, where “Operation Midway Blitz” led to mass detentions. Over 10,000 military personnel have also been reassigned to assist with border enforcement.

The administration has also leaned heavily on artificial intelligence to track migrants and prioritize deportations, a move that immigration advocates say has fueled an unprecedented expansion of enforcement efforts.

The Pokémon-themed video marks a stark departure from traditional government messaging and has raised concerns about the use of children’s entertainment to promote law enforcement actions.