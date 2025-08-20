Did Adrien Broner Get Arrested After Nightclub Brawl?

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Adrien Broner admitted he was in a nightclub brawl, claiming he was robbed and badly outnumbered, adding fuel to his long list of controversies.

I’ve been hearing Adrien Broner has been arrested but can’t seem to find the proof.

This didn’t come out of nowhere. Recently, Broner admitted he was part of a nightclub scrap after a viral clip sparked some serious questions. There were a lot of questions about the former champ’s involvement and many details remain murky. One thing is for sure, something happened.

The former four-division world champion confessed on camera that he was hit first and a fight broke out when someone robbed him. “He stole me, though,” Broner said in the video and then he got busy with his hands. “Now it’s time to catch these, though. Return to send, I did.”

But, they didn’t fight fair, he claimed. Broner insisted the fight was basically him getting jumped. “Eighteen versus two,” he said.

Now, I got some information on all of his arrest details. But, I can’t prove that it lines up with reality. It could be that he was “apprehended” but not actually arrested. I’ll keep looking into this. But trouble seems to follow this dude.

Broner was restrained outside Copa Lounge, a nightclub in Cincinnati, on July 23. By the way, he recently suggested he was going to sell drugs because his deal with Don King isn’t working out.

Courtrooms. DUI arrests. Assault allegations. Jail rumors. When will it stop? The details of this latest drama are still unclear. Even the date and location of the fight has been confirmed. Broner never said what was allegedly stolen from him. Also, the “jumping” has not been unverified. I guess this is all one big rumor.

His professional reputation…sheeesh…shambles. He should be dancing in a ring—not a sideshow on social media.

