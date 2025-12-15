Diddy Accused Of Blacklisting Artists In Hidden Camera Footage

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A record executive accused Diddy of using party footage and industry connections to blacklist artists in secretly recorded footage.

An Atlantic Records executive dropped a bombshell on the music world when undercover footage surfaced alleging that Diddy wielded the power to blacklist artists and used compromising party footage as leverage in the industry.

In a secretly recorded conversation captured by O’Keefe Media Group, run by controversial Project Veritas founder James O’Keefe, Motti Shulman described how the Bad Boy mogul allegedly manipulated careers behind the scenes.

“He [Diddy] had more to do than just whether you got a record deal… he could blacklist you. He [Diddy] worked with all the studio heads,” Shulman said.

The footage, which quickly went viral, paints a troubling picture of how influence and access may have been weaponized at the upper tiers of the music business. Shulman didn’t hold back when describing his past dealings with Diddy.

“Diddy at his core, is a bad guy. I did work with him. He’s a f###### a###### and I knew that from the get go,” he said.

According to Shulman, attending one of Diddy’s infamous parties could come with long-term consequences. “You go to one of his [Diddy’s] parties, girls, drugs, & now he’s got you on video doing weird s###,” he claimed.

The video was released by O’Keefe Media Group, the new platform launched by James O’Keefe after his departure from Project Veritas.

O’Keefe, known for his guerrilla-style investigative tactics, has a history of drawing both praise and criticism for his undercover exposés. His latest target appears to be the intersection of Hip-Hop, corporate power and alleged manipulation.

The footage has sparked new scrutiny of Diddy, who is serving a 50-month sentence at FCI Fort Dix, for transporting male prostitutes across state lines.

Shulman’s claims have not been independently verified, and Diddy has not responded publicly to the video. However, the allegations add another layer to the growing controversy surrounding the music mogul’s business practices and personal conduct.

O’Keefe Media Group first published the footage on April 30.