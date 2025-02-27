Diddy Allegedly Bragged About Having 2Pac Killed While Sodomizing Male Escort 

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

A new lawsuit accuses Diddy of bragging about his involvement in Tupac Shakur’s death while allegedly assaulting an escort in 2012.

Sean “Diddy” Combs is facing a new lawsuit from a man who claims the embattled Hip-Hop mogul bragged about his involvement in the killing of the late Tupac Shakur while assaulting him.

The man, who filed his complaint under the pseudonym John Doe, was working as an escort in Florida in 2012 when Diddy allegedly hired him for a rendezvous with himself and a female companion.

They agreed to meet at the InterContinental Hotel in New York City. Doe claims Diddy initially ordered him to perform oral sex on the woman. He says he did this for hours while Diddy performed degrading sex acts on her.

Things only got worse from there according to Doe who claims Diddy followed him into the bathroom. Once there, he claims the rapper anally sodomized him while applying intimidation tactics.

According to Doe, Diddy allegedly threatened, “If I can get Pac hit, what the f### do you think can happen to you?”

The escort asserts that he agreed to remain silent about the assault, fearing for his safety.

Furthermore, Doe claims that Diddy drugged him, either by giving him a bottle of water or rubbing baby oil on his body, which caused him to lose control of his actions.

Diddy Faces Dozens Of Assault Lawsuits & RICO Charges

Doe’s lawsuit adds to the growing list of accusations against Diddy, who remains incarcerated on federal RICO and sex trafficking charges.

Prosecutors have presented a disturbing picture of the disgraced mogul’s alleged pattern of abusing women, trafficking individuals, and leveraging his wealth and power to silence those who speak out.

Diddy has denied all allegations against him and maintains his innocence. His legal team has yet to comment on this latest lawsuit, one of hundreds being filed against him.

It’s not the first time Tupac Shakur has been mentioned in sexual assault allegations against Diddy.

In her October 2024 lawsuit, Ashley Parham alleged Diddy and his associates brutally gang-raped her because she implied he was involved in Shakur’s murder.