Diddy Coming Home Early After Completing Drug Treatment Behind Bars

Diddy earned an earlier prison release date after successfully entering a federal drug rehabilitation program at Fort Dix.

Diddy received news that could change his timeline behind bars at Fort Dix federal prison in New Jersey.

The Hip-Hop mogul will walk free on April 25, 2028, instead of his original release date of June 4, 2028, cutting six weeks from his sentence.

The adjustment comes after Diddy entered a drug rehabilitation program at the low-security facility last November.

Federal records show the 56-year-old qualified for the Residential Drug Abuse Program, which allows inmates to reduce their sentences by up to 12 months.

He faced multiple setbacks during his early months at Fort Dix after his October 2025 transfer from Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center.

Prison officials documented infractions, including an unauthorized three-way phone call and allegations of consuming homemade alcohol, though his representatives denied the moonshine claims.

“Mr. Combs is an active participant in the Residential Drug Abuse Program and has taken his rehabilitation process seriously from the start,” his spokesperson told reporters.

The program requires inmates to complete intensive counseling sessions and maintain sobriety throughout their participation.

Diddy blamed his drug use for his criminal behavior in a letter to the judge before sentencing, writing that he was “now sober for the first time in 25 years.”

His legal team argued that substance abuse drove his participation in the infamous parties that became central to the prosecution’s case.

“His only focus is becoming the best version of himself and returning to his family,” a statement from Diddy’s team read on social media.

The Bad Boy Entertainment founder maintains his innocence while serving time for two prostitution-related convictions from his July 2025 trial.

Judge Arun Subramanian sentenced Diddy to 50 months in federal prison after a grueling eight-week trial that captivated the entertainment industry.

The court heard graphic testimony from his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, who detailed years of alleged abuse during their relationship.

The music executive will face five additional years of supervised release after completing his prison term. His attorneys continue fighting to overturn the conviction through the federal appeals courts.

If he loses his appeal, the Federal Bureau of Prisons will review his case again in March 2027 to determine whether he is eligible for additional sentence reductions.