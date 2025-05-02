Diddy Loses Lawyer But Gains “Super Lawyer” Who Represented Rick Ross

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy tapped Xavier Donaldson—known for defending Rick Ross and earning “Super Lawyer” status—just days before his trial kicks off on May 5.

Diddy swapped one attorney for another as he brought in a high-powered legal heavyweight known for defending rapper Rick Ross from 50 Cent.

Diddy has officially brought on Xavier Donaldson, a veteran trial lawyer with a long résumé of high-stakes criminal and civil cases.

Donaldson joins Diddy’s legal lineup after attorney Anna Estevao formally withdrew from the case on May 1, citing her departure from Sher Tremonte LLP, the firm repping the disgraced mogul in his criminal and civil cases.

Donaldson, a founding partner at Donaldson & Chilliest LLP in Manhattan, has spent decades defending clients in major federal and state cases ranging from narcotics conspiracies to financial fraud.

His client list includes elected officials, entertainers and athletes, and he’s also served as a legal advisor in grand jury investigations.

He’s no stranger to the Hip-Hop world either.

Donaldson previously represented Rick Ross in a lawsuit brought by 50 Cent over an explicit video leaked in 2015 as part of the rappers’ long-running feud.

He also defended Ross in a separate case involving DJ Vlad, who was beaten up by the rapper and his entourage. The assault ended in a $300,000 settlement—far less than the $4 million originally sought.

Donaldson’s legal credentials stretch far beyond the courtroom.

His reputation in the legal community earned him the title of “Super Lawyer,” a distinction awarded to only about 5% of attorneys in each state.

The recognition is based on peer nominations, professional achievement and evaluations by a panel of seasoned attorneys.

The title is reserved for lawyers who consistently demonstrate excellence in trial work, ethics and legal expertise. Diddy’s trial is scheduled to begin Monday, May 5.