EXCLUSIVE: Male Escort Says Diddy Used Agency To Send Death Threats After Sodomy Nightmare

A man who claims Diddy sodomized him and threatened to killl used an escort agency he frequented to pass along messages of intimidation.

A Florida man is claims Diddy turned a high-end male escort agency into his personal sex pipeline and his threat delivery system.

Steve Otis just dropped a lawsuit saying Diddy straight-up raped him at a Midtown Manhattan hotel back in 2012.

Otis was booked through Cowboys4Angels, a male companion service run by Brett Taylor (who goes by Garren James) that Diddy apparently loved using.

Otis says James basically told him to be Diddy’s personal plaything, keep his damn mouth shut, and remember that the Bad Boy founder could totally “make or break” his whole career.

Once they got to this alleged hotel suite, things got real dark real fast. Otis claims Diddy made him drink from a water bottle and started rubbing baby oil all over his body, leaving him feeling drugged and completely out of it.

Brace yourself for this next part – according to the court filing, Diddy then forced Otis to perform hours of unprotected oral and penetrative sex on an unnamed female companion.

Otis says he was forced to climax in her v#####, mouth and on her breasts, before Diddy kissed her and allegedly “licked” up the semen.

When Otis tried to escape to the bathroom, Diddy allegedly followed him, said “let’s turn up,” grabbed his penis and started masturbating.

The lawsuit says Diddy then shoved his finger into Otis’s a### without any consent, pinned him against the wall and forcibly anally raped him for four to five minutes while Otis screamed “no” in pure agony.

But wait, it gets worse. Afterward, Diddy allegedly went straight into full-on threat mode.

“You better not say a word to anybody about this. Did you hear me?” he allegedly told Otis, before supposedly dropping this statement: “I’m not f###### playing with you. If I can get Pac hit, what the f### do you think can happen to you?”

Otis says he knew “Pac” meant Tupac Shakur and believed this comment proved Diddy had the power to arrange deadly violence anywhere in the world.

The threats didn’t end in that bathroom either, according to Otis.

Around 2014, after he left a comment on Diddy’s’ Instagram about his sexual “deviancy,” Otis says Diddy called Cowboys4Angels boss Garren James, who then rang Otis to warn him about “Mr. Star,” supposedly a Diddy alias, saying, “He makes people disappear.”

Weeks later, another escort, “Jamie a.k.a. Tommy,” allegedly passed along that Diddy had called James “several times” and warned, “He will kill you.”

The complaint says these terrifying threats are exactly why Otis didn’t sue until he felt safer in 2025, after Diddy was under intense criminal scrutiny and finally locked up.

He’s now suing under New York City’s Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Protection Law and for common-law sexual assault, battery and rape, arguing Diddy’s alleged sick setup of having men have rough, unprotected sex with his girlfriend before he “reclaimed” both her and the man, was a gender-based pattern of domination.

Otis says this whole nightmare destroyed his mental health and completely derailed his work as an escort, actor and model, costing him serious income and career opportunities.

He’s seeking compensatory and punitive damages, plus attorneys’ fees.