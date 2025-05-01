Diddy Scores Courtroom Style Upgrade Ahead Of Explosive Trial

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy has been granted a wardrbobe upgrade as his federal trial kicks off in May with multiple charges and no plea deal in sight.

Sean “Diddy” Combs is trading his tan jail-issued jumpsuit for a courtroom wardrobe makeover as he prepares to face serious charges in federal court this May.

According to reports, a federal judge has approved a request to allow Diddy to wear civilian clothes during his upcoming trial.

Judge Arun Subramanian granted the embattled Hip-Hop mogul access to five button-down shirts, five pairs of pants, five sweaters, five pairs of socks and two pairs of shoes—without laces—for security reasons.

The clothing will be delivered to the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where Combs is currently being held.

The decision comes after Combs’ previous court appearances in March 2025, where he was seen in a beige prison uniform with graying hair and a beard. He looked noticeably thinner and older than in past public appearances.

Diddy’s legal team argued that wearing jail attire could unfairly influence jurors, and Judge Subramanian agreed.

Jury selection is scheduled to begin May 5, with opening statements expected around May 12.

Diddy Reportedly Rejects Plea Deal Ahead Of Trial

The trial stems from a superseding indictment filed in April 2025 that added two more charges—sex trafficking and a prostitution-related offense—bringing the total to five.

Combs has pleaded not guilty and declined a plea deal offered by prosecutors. The court will confirm his rejection of the agreement during a hearing on May 1.

Judge Subramanian also denied a request from Combs’ attorneys to delay the trial by two months, stating that the defense, which includes four law firms, had ample time to prepare.

Three alleged victims are expected to testify using pseudonyms, while Cassie Ventura, Combs’ former girlfriend, will testify under her real name.

Prosecutors allege that Combs orchestrated drug-fueled sex parties referred to as “Freak-Offs,” recorded the encounters and used threats to maintain control over the participants. His defense team plans to argue that the events were part of a consensual “swinger” lifestyle and not criminal in nature.