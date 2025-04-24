Diddy’s All Grey And Losing Weight Like Crazy In Jail, According To Reports

Is Diddy languishing in jail as he awaits trial? The rumors are on fire.

Diddy is transforming. This alleged transformation behind bars has everybody talking. Those who care are whispering. I won’t say everything they are saying because it skews very negatively. But Diddy reemerged in court last week, and we can blame this rumor on a courtroom sketch artist.

Diddy requested a delay in his upcoming sex trafficking trial, but he was denied. The image of him suggests he’s not able to take care of himself anymore. First of all, he does not have hair dye so his whole head is grey, Secondly, they may not have barbers there or he does not want to get his hair cut. One report used the word “unkempt” to describe the Bad Boy. The Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn is aging him crazy.

Lastly, there is the purported weight loss. Again, this is all based on a court sketch. We know those things are suspect, but they do give us insight. That’s why they are there. We should note that his team hasn’t made any public statement regarding his health or condition. I suppose we can assume he is ok. But, inquiring minds do want to know.

One thing we know is that he has some fight in him. He successfully got access to early drafts of ex-girlfriend Cassie’s yet-to-be-released memoir. I am shocked this is still on the way. I would imagine it will drop after he is convicted. If Diddy comes home, watch out! By the way, Cassie and her team tried to block this move, but the judge saw it differently. Now Diddy has all her “all draft memoirs, autobiographies, narratives, diaries, journals or notes.” That is a lot, but they do not have to give him private diaries, emails, and bank records.

Diddy’s team says they offered Diddy the option to buy her book for $30 million to keep it under wraps. What do you think about this? Let me know!

-illseed out!