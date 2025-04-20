EXCLUSIVE: Diddy Granted Access To Draft Copies Of Cassie’s Memoir

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Diddy gained court approval to access early drafts of Cassie Ventura’s memoir as he prepares to challenge abuse allegations in his May 5 federal trial.

Diddy scored a limited courtroom win when a federal judge ruled that he could obtain prior drafts of an unpublished memoir believed to have been written by Cassie Ventura, a key witness expected to testify against him in his upcoming criminal trial.

U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian denied a motion to block the release of earlier versions of the manuscript that had already been turned over to the government, ordering that they be produced to Diddy’s legal team by April 25.

Diddy, who faces a sweeping federal indictment that includes sex trafficking and racketeering charges, has maintained his relationship with Ventura was consensual and disputes her claims of abuse.

His legal team argues the memoir contains inconsistencies that could help discredit her testimony.

Attorney Anna Estevao, representing Diddy, said the draft manuscript contradicts Ventura’s current statements and is crucial to the defense.

Ventura’s attorneys, backed by federal prosecutors, attempted to block the subpoena, arguing it was invasive and irrelevant. But the court sided partially with Diddy, allowing access only to the versions already in the government’s possession.

The judge denied Diddy’s attempt to get related materials, including diaries, notes, emails and financial records.

The case gained national attention after surveillance footage surfaced showing him physically assaulting Ventura in a Los Angeles hotel hallway.

The video, released earlier this year, prompted widespread backlash and a public apology from Combs, who said, “I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I was disgusted then when I did it. I’m disgusted now.”

A separate battle over the admissibility of the video is raging, with Diddy’s freedom in the hands of Judge Subramanian, who has yet to rule on the particularly damning piece of evidence.

Diddy’s criminal trial is set to begin May 5 in federal court.