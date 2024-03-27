Stevie J Reacts To Diddy’s Homes Getting Raided: “No Weapon Formed Against Us Shall Prosper”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

The Hitmen producer seems to be praying for the Combs family.

It appears Stevie J still supports Sean “Diddy” Combs as the Bad Boy Entertainment founder could be facing serious criminal charges. Stevie seemingly shared his thoughts about the feds raiding Diddy’s homes.

On Monday (March 25), news broke that Homeland Security officers entered Diddy’s Los Angeles and Miami properties. The ongoing federal investigation could be connected to multiple sexual misconduct allegations leveled against Combs.

Longtime Bad Boy in-house producer Stevie J took to social media to post himself listening to gospel music while wearing a Notorious B.I.G. shirt. The caption for his clip read, “No weapon formed against us shall prosper [folded hands emoji].”

Stevie also tagged Diddy and his sons in the video. Law enforcement officials detained Justin Combs and Christian Combs at their father’s L.A. home while searching the residence.

Stevie J reacts to Diddy's homes being raided by praying for Diddy and his kids, Justin Combs and Christian Combs. pic.twitter.com/tJf6NbEELr — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) March 26, 2024

As of press time, Sean Combs nor his children have been charged with any crimes. The Love Album: Off the Grid creator’s attorney claimed authorities executed an “excessive show of force and hostility” during the raid.

Diddy also has several lawsuits filed against him. Numerous plaintiffs have accused the 54-year-old music executive/entrepreneur of sexual misconduct, including rape. He denies all allegations.

Rodney “Lil Rod” Jones named Stevie J (born Steven Jordan) in his sexual assault lawsuit against Diddy. In response, Stevie called the suit “bogus” and denied being the man in pornographic images listed in the court filings.