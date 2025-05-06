Diddy Trial Hits Snag As Prosecutors Struggle To Secure Key Witness

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ trial faced a hurdle as prosecutors admitted they may not secure testimony from a key witness known as Victim No. 3.

Sean “Diddy” Combs’ federal sex trafficking trial hit a snag this week as prosecutors admitted they may not be able to secure testimony from one of their central witnesses, raising questions about the strength of their case just as jury selection gets underway.

Diddy, facing a five-count indictment in Manhattan federal court, including sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy, is accused of orchestrating a two-decade pattern of coercion, abuse and forced sex acts.

However, prosecutors revealed in court that “Victim No. 3,” a woman considered crucial to their case, may not take the stand.

The woman, who lives outside the New York area, has expressed hesitation about appearing in court despite being subpoenaed. Prosecutors say they’ve struggled to reach both her and her attorney, prompting Judge Arun Subramanian to instruct them to make diligent efforts to connect with the woman’s attorney and ensure her presence.

Lead prosecutor Maurene Comey told the court they would not reference the woman’s specific allegations during opening statements.

Instead, she said, they would refer to her only as one of several alleged victims and revisit her story later in the trial if she becomes available.

Diddy’s’ defense team pushed back, asking the judge to compel prosecutors to clarify their plans for the witness by the end of the week. They argued that the uncertainty could affect their ability to prepare an effective defense.

Jury selection began May 5 with roughly 150 prospective jurors undergoing individual questioning.

The trial, which is expected to stretch over several months, is not being televised due to federal court rules that ban electronic recordings.

Diddy Tells Judge He’s “Nervous” During Trial

Diddy has pleaded not guilty and turned down a plea deal offered shortly before the trial began.

He appeared visibly anxious during jury selection, telling the judge, “I’m sorry, your honor, I’m a little nervous today.”

Among the evidence prosecutors plan to present is a 2016 hotel surveillance video that allegedly shows Diddy assaulting his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

Prosecutors also accuse him of organizing so-called “Freak Offs,” described in court documents as drug-fueled sex parties involving sex workers and manipulation tactics.

Judge Subramanian has already denied Diddy’s’ request to delay the trial and ruled that expert testimony on “coercive control” will be limited.

Despite widespread media coverage and viral videos involving Diddy, the judge determined that most potential jurors could remain impartial.

Opening statements are expected once jury selection concludes.