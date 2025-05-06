Diddy Trial: Judge Compares Jury List To “Lord of The Rings”

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Sean “Diddy” Combs appeared in court Monday as his sex trafficking trial began in New York with five federal charges and a jury still being selected.

Diddy faced a packed courtroom and growing list of federal charges Monday (May 5) as his sex trafficking and racketeering trial opened in New York.

The 55-year-old music mogul appeared at the Daniel Patrick Moynihan Courthouse in Lower Manhattan dressed in a tailored suit and glasses, opting for civilian attire after receiving court approval to forgo jail-issued clothing during the proceedings.

Presiding over the case, U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian kicked off the day by acknowledging Diddy’s many stage names over the years, telling the court he has been known as “Puff Daddy, Diddy, other names … and Love.”

The judge also lightened the mood with a quip about the extensive jury pool, comparing the list to the length of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Lord of the Rings.

Jury selection is expected to stretch across several days, with the trial projected to last up to eight weeks. The case has drawn national attention due to Diddy’s celebrity status and the serious nature of the allegations.

Diddy was first arrested in September 2024 in New York and charged with sex trafficking, racketeering and transporting individuals for prostitution.

In April, prosecutors added two more charges: an additional sex trafficking count and another transportation for prostitution charge, bringing the total to five.

Last week, Diddy declined a plea deal and entered a plea of “not guilty” to all charges. The court will continue jury selection throughout the week, with opening arguments expected once the panel is finalized.