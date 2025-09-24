Diddy Turns Cellblock Into Classroom With Six-Week “Free Game” Program

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy led a six-week business course for inmates at Brooklyn’s MDC while awaiting sentencing on federal charges.

Sean “Diddy” Combs turned his cellblock into a classroom at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center, launching a six-week business course called “Free Game with Diddy” for fellow inmates while awaiting sentencing on federal charges.

The 55-year-old Hip-Hop mogul, who faces sentencing on October 3, developed a 15-page curriculum focused on entrepreneurship, personal growth and business strategy, according to court records filed by his legal team.

The course was offered to all inmates in his dorm, including Spanish-speaking participants who used interpreters.

“Despite many successes in Mr. Combs’ life, he counts his ‘Free Game’ course as one of the most impactful and important endeavors in his life,” his attorneys wrote in a sentencing memo asking for leniency.

Diddy has been in custody since his arrest in September 2024. In July, a Manhattan jury cleared him of racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking charges but found him guilty on two counts of violating the Mann Act, a federal law that prohibits transporting individuals across state lines for prostitution.

The embattled Bad Boy Records founder, once estimated to be worth nearly $1 billion, is seeking a sentence of time served. His lawyers say he hopes to expand the “Free Game” program to young people and other incarcerated individuals.

Prosecutors, however, are expected to recommend a prison term of more than five years in a filing due Monday.

The case centers on allegations that Diddy arranged what prosecutors described as “freak-offs,” involving escorts flown across state lines for sexual encounters.

During the two-month trial in Manhattan federal court, jurors heard from two women who testified that Diddy “coerced” them into participating in his sexual fantasies while they were in relationships with him. The jury ultimately acquitted him of the most serious charges that carried decades of potential prison time.