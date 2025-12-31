Diddy Yanks $61M Freak-Off Estate Off The Market In Los Angeles

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy has withdrawn his Beverly Hills estate from the market over a year after federal agents raided the property and prosecutors tied it to a sex trafficking case.

The 10-bedroom mansion, once listed for $61.5 million, was pulled from sale earlier this month, according to Realtor.com. Diddy tried selling the home following a March 2024 Homeland Security raid that uncovered a cache of weapons, rifle parts, sex toys and more than 1,000 bottles of baby oil.

The search was part of a broader investigation into what authorities described as “freak off” parties allegedly hosted by the Hip-Hop mogul.

Prosecutors claimed the residence served as a base where Diddy used his “power and prestige” to “abuse, threaten and coerce women.” The mansion, purchased by Diddy for $39 million in 2014, became a central location in the case that ultimately led to his conviction.

In September 2024, just days before his arrest, Diddy listed the sprawling estate for sale. By then, he was already under scrutiny for a string of allegations that culminated in charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

Diddy was sentenced to four years in prison after being found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. He is currently appealing the sentence.

In related news, Diddy’s sons Christian Combs and Justin Combs are front and center on a new Zeus Network reality show focused on the federal raid and criminal case tied to the case.

The series tracks their reactions to the 2024 Homeland Security searches and the sex trafficking and racketeering trial that followed. Zeus frames the show as raw access to how the brothers are handling the public fallout and legal pressure.

The brothers announced their project after 50 Cent’s Netflix documentary, Sean Combs: The Reckoning, posted strong numbers following its early December release.

The four-part series ranked No. 1 in several international markets for almost a month. Netflix data showed the documentary pulling in millions of views within days, driven by interest in the federal case and civil lawsuits tied to Diddy.