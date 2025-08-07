Diddys Legal Team At Odds Over Donald Trump Pardon

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Diddy’s legal team sent mixed messages about a possible pardon from Donald Trump, leaving everyone confused.

Diddy’s legal team is tripping over their own words—one lawyer says they never hollered at Donald Trump for a pardon, while another one swears they did.

Marc Agnifilo, Diddy’s main legal mouthpiece, told CBS News flat-out, “I have nothing to do with a possible pardon. I have had conversations with nobody. I have not spoken to the president. I have not spoken to anybody who speaks to the president about Sean Combs. I have not.”

But hold up—Attorney Nicole Westmoreland, who’s also on Diddy’s team, told CNN something totally different. “It’s my understanding that we’ve reached out and had conversations in reference to a pardon,” she said.

So either someone’s confused, or this team isn’t on the same page. Meanwhile, Trump’s been flippin’ back and forth too.

Earlir this year, Donald Trump said he’d “certainly look at the facts” and revealed he would consider a pardon for Diddy.

But last week, he cooled off on the idea during a Newsmax interview, saying, “I was very friendly with him, I got along with him great, and he seemed like a nice guy. I didn’t know him well, but when I ran for office, he was very hostile.”

So at this point, nobody knows if a pardon’s even on the table—or if Diddy’s people are even asking for one.

For now, Diddy’s looking at a possible 20-year bid after getting hit with two convictions tied to prostitution.

The jury cleared him of the worst charges like sex trafficking and racketeering, but two of the transportation of prostitutes across state lines in violation of the Mann Act counts stuck.

Diddy heads back to court on October 3 for sentencing. Prosecutors are only asking for about 4.5 years, although the judge has the discretion to send the disgraced mogul to prison for as many as twenty years.