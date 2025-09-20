Director Who Made Some Of Hip-Hop’s Most Iconic Videos Dead At 63

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Diane Martel, trailblazing music video director behind Blurred Lines and Mariah Carey’s holiday classic, died at 63 after battling breast cancer.

Diane Martel, the fearless visual architect behind Blurred Lines and All I Want for Christmas Is You, died earlier this week at Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital in New York following a prolonged fight with breast cancer.

She was 63.

Her family confirmed her passing in a statement, saying she “passed away peacefully surrounded by friends and family.” Martel is survived by her aunt, Gail Merrifield Papp, the widow of Public Theater founder Joseph Papp and three cats.

Martel’s career spanned more than 30 years, starting in the early 1990s when she emerged from New York’s underground Hip-Hop scene. Her directorial debut came in 1992 with the gritty Throw Ya Gunz by Onyx, a video that set the tone for her raw, unfiltered aesthetic.

She quickly became a go-to director for Hip-Hop royalty, helming visuals for Method Man, LL Cool J, Ol’ Dirty Bastard, “Chief Rocka” by Lords of the Underground, Gang Starr, and Keith Murray.

Her catalog includes both chart-toppers and deep cuts, from Nicki Minaj‘s Pills N Potions to Insane Clown Posse‘s Another Love Song.

In a 2003 interview with Vibe, Martel made her stance on creative integrity crystal clear:

“I’m concerned with how wack videos are right now. How fortunate are directors every time we’re given an opportunity to represent the culture? How dare we serve people weak s### when Hip-Hop was born of such strength.”

Her breakout moment came through her long-standing collaboration with Mariah Carey, directing eight of the singer’s videos, including the enduring holiday juggernaut All I Want for Christmas Is You, which has racked up nearly 900 million views on YouTube.

Martel’s reach extended far beyond Hip-Hop. She crafted iconic visuals for Christina Aguilera‘s Genie in a Bottle, Justin Timberlake‘s Like I Love You, Beyoncé‘s Best Thing I Never Had, and Alicia Keys‘ If I Ain’t Got You.

But it was in 2013 that Martel found herself at the center of a cultural firestorm. She directed two of the year’s most talked-about videos: Miley Cyrus’ We Can’t Stop and Robin Thicke’s Blurred Lines.

The latter drew intense criticism for its portrayal of women and sparked a broader conversation about consent in pop culture.

Years later, model Emily Ratajkowski accused Thicke of groping her during the Blurred Lines shoot. Martel backed her up, telling The Times, “I screamed in my very aggressive Brooklyn voice, ‘What the f*** are you doing, that’s it! The shoot is over!

“Your endless history will remain recognized. Sleep Peacefully,” DJ Premier said in a touching tribute, while EPMD’s Erick Sermon said, “my girl. This hurts.”