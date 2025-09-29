DMC Opens Up About New Musical “Rock Bottom” & 20-Year Sobriety Journey

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

DMC is using his recovery journey to fuel “Rock Bottom: The Musical,” a project that confronts addiction and mental health with honesty and purpose.

DMC is turning two decades of sobriety and a lifetime of personal pain into a powerful stage production aimed at dismantling stigma around addiction and mental health.

The Run-DMC trailblazer is lending his voice and story to “Rock Bottom: The Musical,” a project still in development that fuses music, recovery and raw truth.

“Rock Bottom is a musical about recovery, addiction and sobriety,” DMC said during a recent interview with WBZ NewsRadio 1030. “I was approached to participate by Simon Kirk, one of the most incredible drummers and musicians in the history of music from Free and Bad Company.”

The production features a cast of creatives who’ve walked similar paths, including Aerosmith’s Tom Hamilton, comedian Tony V and musician Woody G. But for DMC, the mission is bigger than the music.

“We’re doing this musical to destroy and eradicate the stigma associated with addiction,” he said.

Now 60, DMC has been transparent about his past battles with alcohol, depression and suicidal ideation—struggles that haunted him even as Run-DMC helped define the sound and style of 1980s Hip-Hop.

“I’m DMC from the Hip-Hop group Run-DMC, who walked this way with Adidas to tell the world how tricky life could be. But I’m also an alcoholic, suicidal, metaphysical, spiritual wreck even though I was DMC,” he said.

His breaking point came at age 35 when he learned he had been adopted. The discovery sent him deeper into depression until a conversation with another adoptee helped shift his perspective.

“It wasn’t until I met another adoptee who made me realize, oh, I’m not the only adopted person in this world. I knew I wasn’t alone,” he said. “Then I started thinking I might not be the only depressed person in this world.”

That realization led him to rehab, where he embraced therapy—a move he now calls “the most gangster thing” in Hip-Hop.

“If you removed guilt and shame from the situation, you remove the pain of going through it,” he said. “Don’t be ashamed of being on meth. Don’t be ashamed of being abused, ashamed of being an alcoholic. We all been there. There’s a million people like you. You are not alone.”

DMC has long used his platform to advocate for mental health awareness.

His 2016 memoir, Ten Ways Not to Commit Suicide, detailed his darkest moments and emphasized the importance of seeking help.

“No matter what it is that you’re going through, do not be ashamed to ask for help,” he said. “You’re not weak, you’re not psycho. It’s no different from having a backache and gotta go to the chiropractor. It’s no different from having a toothache and gotta go to the dentist.”

He also reflected on the cultural impact of Run-DMC’s landmark collaboration with Aerosmith on “Walk This Way,” which helped bridge the gap between rock and Hip-Hop.

“When Steven Tyler took that mike stand and knocked down the wall that was separating us in the video, people all over the world saw that didn’t just happen in the video. It happened in the world for real,” he said.

DMC continues to collaborate with rock artists. A new track featuring Sebastian Bach, Travis Barker, Mick Mars and Duff McKagan is set to drop in January.

“Rock Bottom: The Musical” is still in the works, with fundraising efforts underway. For DMC, the show is more than a creative outlet—it’s a lifeline for others.

“Your story of struggle, just by talking about it, will save people’s lives,” he said. “You gotta go take care of yourself so you can take care of your world.”