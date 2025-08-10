Doechii Lost It Over Lady Gaga Love

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Doechii was stunned when Lady Gaga praised her songwriting calling the moment humbling and proof she’s on the right path.

Doechii reacted with disbelief and gratitude when Lady Gaga called her “immediately legendary” in a recent British Vogue interview, a moment the rising Hip-Hop artist described as both validating and surreal.

The “Denial is a River” performer told People she was utterly taken aback when she learned about the praise from the pop icon.

“I audibly gasped, literally,” she said. “I’m the biggest Lady Gaga fan, and she is so dedicated to her creativity and pushing the limits, so for a legend like that to say that about me, it really, really validated me in a humbling way.”

Gaga, in her British Vogue feature, didn’t hold back her admiration.

“You don’t often see someone come out of the gate with a pen that feels immediately legendary,” Gaga said. “That’s Doechii to me.”

Despite the admiration being mutual, Doechii explained why she hasn’t sought advice from the “Abracadabra” singer.

“I think when you meet Lady Gaga, she naturally has an essence about her,” she said. “You just kind of listen, and you don’t even have to ask her for anything. I think she just pours herself naturally onto people.”

Known for her genre-blending sound and lyrical edge, Doechii has already collaborated with artists like Lauryn Hill and Tyler, the Creator.

But when asked who she’d love to work with next, she didn’t hesitate.

“Let’s see. I mean, at this point, Beyoncé,” she said. “She’s the standard. Yeah, I’m going to say Bey.”

The People interview was published on May 31.