Doechii Pauses Her Set To Uplift Lola Young After Onstage Collapse

Doechii paused her festival set to send love to Lola Young after the singer collapsed mid-performance and was carried off stage by her team.

Doechii took a heartfelt detour during her performance at the All Things Go Music Festival in New York City to publicly support Lola Young, who collapsed mid-set just moments after addressing her ongoing mental health struggles.

The 24-year-old British singer fainted on stage Saturday night (September 28), shortly after telling the crowd, “I wanted to say I had a couple of tricky days. Sometimes life can really make you feel like you can’t continue, but you know what? I made the decision to come here. Sometimes life can throw you lemons and you just got to m############ make lemonade.”

Lola Young got real at @AllThingsGo NYC Day 2 before apparently collapsing on stage, telling fans, “Sometimes life makes you feel like you can’t continue, but you know what? Today, I woke up and made the decision to come here and to perform.” pic.twitter.com/MsPvBds5HU — TAG24 NEWS (@TAG24_NEWS) September 27, 2025

Footage of the incident circulated on social media, showing Young being helped off stage by her band and crew.

Later that evening, Doechii took a moment during her own set to acknowledge what had happened.

“Before we get started, though, I have a lot planned for you guys, but I want to acknowledge my sister, Lola Young,” she said. “She’s an incredibly talented artist, and she wasn’t feeling well tonight, and I’m so glad that you guys were there to support her and hold her up. Let’s wish her the best, okay, everybody? Say, we love you, Lola!”

Doechii showing Lola Young love & support after she collapsed earlier on stage 💚🐊 pic.twitter.com/PytPs7W29n — Everything Doechii 🐊 (@EDoechii) September 28, 2025

Young had canceled a show just two days earlier on September 26, citing mental health concerns. Despite that, she chose to perform at the festival, which featured a lineup of rising and established artists.

Diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder and ADHD as a teenager, Young has been vocal about her mental health journey.

Her 2024 chart-topping single “Messy” brought her into the spotlight, and she has since used her platform to speak openly about addiction and mental illness.

After the incident, Young posted an update on Instagram letting her supporters know she was “doing okay now” and expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support.