Doja Cat Among Initial Rock Hall Induction Special Guests

Doja Cat will join Elton John and Olivia Rodrigo as marquee guests at the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony this November in Los Angeles, where a star-studded lineup will pay tribute to this year’s honorees in music.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame revealed its first wave of performers and presenters, confirming a stacked roster that includes Missy Elliott, Killer Mike, Iggy Pop, Questlove, Brandi Carlile, Beck, Flea, Taylor Momsen, RAYE, Teddy Swims, J.I.D., Maxwell and Twenty One Pilots.

The event is scheduled for November 8 at the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles and will stream live on Disney+, with a later broadcast airing on ABC.

Organizers have not yet detailed which performers will honor which inductees.

This year’s performer class includes Cyndi Lauper, Bad Company, Joe Cocker, Chubby Checker, Outkast, The White Stripes and Soundgarden.

Salt-N-Pepa and Warren Zevon will be recognized for Musical Influence, while Nicky Hopkins, Thom Bell and Carol Kaye will be honored for Musical Excellence. Longtime record executive Lenny Waronker will receive the Ahmet Ertegun Award.

John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, said in a statement, “Each year the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction ceremony brings together the most influential artists in music today to honor their heroes who have inspired their music and careers.” He added, “These artists come from around the world to create lifetime musical moments that will live on forever.”

The ceremony continues to evolve with a focus on cross-generational performances and global appeal.