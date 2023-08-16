Doja Cat Looks At Branching Out Into Acting And Stand-Up Comedy

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Doja Cat said she would have to stop making music “for a minute” if she wanted to seriously pursue acting.

Doja Cat thought about taking a break from music to explore acting or stand-up comedy. The pop star revealed her desire to try different creative outlets in an interview with Angie Martinez for Harper’s Bazaar.

“I would love to do movies that I believe in,” she said. “I would have to stop the music for a minute. But I would be down to immerse myself in acting for a certain period of time. I love comedies and action films. I want to learn martial arts and be in a film like John Wick.”

Doja Cat mentioned clothing and makeup as other potential projects beyond music. She also confirmed her interest in doing stand-up comedy.

“It’s something I’ve definitely considered,” Doja Cat told Martinez. “I actually went onstage recently with Craig Robinson. He’ll get on a piano and just play songs, but he’ll do it in his own Craig Robinson, funny-ass way. I went up onstage and sang with him at a comedy club. It was super low-key. I was there with one of my boyfriends.”

Later this year, Doja Cat plans to release a new album titled Scarlet. She said the project is “more introspective” but features a “nice mixture” of “stories and bops.”