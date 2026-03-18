Doja Cat Reveals She’s Single & Horny

Doja Cat isn’t hiding who she is when it comes to her love life and what she wants from the men around her.

The 30-year-old rapper and singer made it crystal clear in her recent Vogue interview that she’s a serial dater, and she’s completely comfortable owning that reality without apology.

“I’m 30, so I’m ovulating and horny,” she said bluntly, refusing to sugarcoat her feelings about relationships and attraction.

This kind of raw honesty has become her trademark, whether she’s performing on stage or sitting down with major publications.

What’s changed for Doja, though, is how she approaches the emotional side of dating and connection. Therapy has become her secret weapon for maintaining independence and peace of mind in romantic relationships.

“I don’t know what I would’ve done without it or where I’d be without it,” she explained. “I’ve been able to see through a lot of the fog that I couldn’t see through before.”

The work she’s done in therapy has fundamentally shifted how she handles being away from partners and the insecurities that used to plague her.

She’s no longer reaching for tarot cards or demanding constant text messages to feel secure. Instead, she’s built a foundation of self-awareness that allows her to enjoy her own company and maintain healthy boundaries.

Her current approach to relationships reflects this growth.

“This is what therapy has done for me,” she said. “It’s allowed me to be away and be at peace without being like, ‘I need tarot cards. I need an answer. Text me.’ I don’t do any of that anymore. It’s very nice.”

She even joked about her favorite part of being in a relationship, saying “I love when they leave,” which she insists is actually a sign of healthy attachment rather than coldness.

Doja Cat is gearing up for the next phase of her “Vie” tour, which will take her across North America starting this fall and running through December 2026, with her final show scheduled for Madison Square Garden.