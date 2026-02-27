Domani Harris Delivers Brutal Diss To 50 Cent With “Ms Jackson”

Share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Share on X (Opens in new window)

Email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Domani Harris released “Ms Jackson,” targeting 50 Cent through psychological warfare rather than street threats in the ongoing family feud.

Domani Harris stepped into the family feud with surgical precision, releasing “Ms Jackson” to target 50 Cent through his deceased mother.

The track represents a calculated shift from street confrontation to psychological warfare in the ongoing battle between the Harris family and 50 Cent.

The track opens with Domani addressing 50 Cent’s late mother directly.

“Miss Jackson, am I overreacting or is it valid? I want to have a one-on-one convo about the man you sacrifice your life for so the world could see his talent,” Domani raps on the OutKast-sampling production.

The conflict started over a failed Verzuz battle between T.I. and 50 Cent, but quickly devolved into personal attacks launched by 50 Cent. He labeled T.I. “King Rat” and then posted unflattering images of Tiny and King Harris.

This set off King Harris, who fired off a number of unflattering images of “Freaky Cents” holding sexy toys, pictures of his late mother, and paperwork purportedly showing him snitching on Jimmy Henchman.

T.I. dropped three diss tracks back-to-back, “Right One,” “Bully What,” and his latest, “Lessons,” targeting 50 Cent, who eventually deleted the offensive images of Tiny Harris and all references to the Harris family.

Now, Domani has contributed with his conceptual approach.

Domani references the “firebug” allegations against 50 Cent throughout the track, connecting past controversies to present conflicts.

“Speaking of killing Curtis, I heard you was a firebug. Well, I’mma be the reason all your fans put they lighters up,” he raps, transforming destructive imagery into fan unity.

The Harris family’s coordinated response demonstrates how modern Hip-Hop feuds involve multiple generations and strategic media releases across platforms.