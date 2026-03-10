Donald Glover Revealed As Yoshi In The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Trailer Drop

Emmy-winning entertainer Donald Glover has accepted the role of voicing Yoshi in “The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.”

Donald Glover is stepping into the Mushroom Kingdom as the voice of Yoshi in the upcoming The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, bringing his talents to the Nintendo and Illumination collaboration hitting theaters April 1.

The Emmy-winning actor joins a returning cast that includes Chris Pratt voicing Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, and Jack Black returning as Bowser, alongside fresh additions like Brie Larson as Princess Rosalina and Issa Rae as Honey Queen.

The film is the sequel to 2023’s blockbuster The Super Mario Bros. Movie, continuing the adventure as Mario and his crew face off against the Koopa King while exploring new planets across the galaxy.

Directors Aaron Horvath and Michael Jelenic helm the project, which Universal Pictures will distribute worldwide.

According to the official trailer, the story expands the universe significantly with new characters and locations fans haven’t seen before.

The trailer showcases intense action sequences with characters declaring “My Koopas, your king has returned” and “Long live the king,” establishing the stakes for this galactic adventure.

Glover’s casting represents another major voice acting role for the entertainer, who’s built a diverse career spanning television, film, and music production.

His work on Atlanta earned him Emmy recognition, while his directorial efforts on Swarm demonstrated his creative range behind the camera.

Glover’s recent years have been marked by significant personal challenges and professional transitions.

He released Bando Stone and the New World as Childish Gambino in July 2024, marking his final album under that moniker.

That same year, he canceled his world tour after undergoing surgery for a broken foot and a hole in his heart. He later revealed he’d experienced a stroke without initially realizing it, adding another layer to his health struggles during that period.