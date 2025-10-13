Donald Trump Decides He Probably Isn’t “Heaven-Bound” During Flight To Israel

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Bluesky (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Donald Trump reflected on his spiritual fate during a flight to Israel, admitting he may not be “heaven-bound.”

Donald Trump shared a moment of reflection aboard Air Force One en route to Israel Sunday night (October 12), admitting he may not be destined for heaven despite his recent diplomatic efforts.

“I’m being a little cute,” Trump told reporters during the flight, adding, “I don’t think there’s anything going to get me in heaven. I really don’t. I think I’m not maybe heaven-bound.”

Trump was responding to a question about whether his involvement in brokering a ceasefire deal and facilitating a major hostage release might improve his spiritual résumé.

“I may be in heaven right now as we fly on Air Force One,” Trump added. “I’m not sure I’m going to be able to make heaven, but I’ve made life a lot better for a lot of people.”

Trump: I don’t think there’s anything that’s going to get me into heaven. I think I’m not heaven bound. I’m not sure I’m going to be able make heaven pic.twitter.com/gzPwKnd5j0 — Acyn (@Acyn) October 12, 2025

Trump’s remarks came just ahead of his arrival in Israel on Monday (October 13), where he marked the release of 20 Israeli hostages from Gaza.

The agreement, which ended over two years of captivity, also included the return of the bodies of deceased captives. In exchange, Israel agreed to release approximately 1,700 Palestinian prisoners.

Trump’s comments marked a noticeable shift from his earlier tone during an August interview with Fox & Friends, where he said, “If I can save 7,000 people a week from being killed, I think that’s pretty… I want to try to get to heaven if possible.”

He also acknowledged his spiritual standing during that same interview, saying, “I’m hearing that I’m not doing well. I am really at the bottom of the totem pole. But if I can get to heaven, this will be one of the reasons.”

The trip to Israel follows a fragile ceasefire in the region and a rare moment of international cooperation.