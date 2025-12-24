Donald Trump Reps Say Epstein Rape Claim Is “Untrue” As Files Engulf President

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Trump faces rape allegations in the Epstein files as the DOJ calls the claims “untrue,” as the documents continue to haunt the POTUS.

President Trump was hit with rape allegations in the latest Epstein files dump, but the US government quickly called the claims “untrue and sensationalist.”

The Department of Justice said the rape accusations against Trump were “unfounded and false” after documents released included claims from a limousine driver.

The driver told the FBI he heard Trump talking about “abusing some girl” during a 1995 phone call where Trump mentioned the name “Jeffrey.”

The driver also claimed his ex-partner told him she was raped by both Trump and Jeffrey Epstein. But the FBI added a note to the testimony that appears to question the source’s reliability.

This marks another headache for Trump over the Epstein files. The DOJ warned the claims were submitted “right before the 2020 election” – just a week before voters went to the polls.

The rape allegation came buried in over 30,000 pages of documents released Monday night. Trump’s team has fought the release of these files, arguing they would unfairly damage reputations with unverified claims.

But the rape claims weren’t the only explosive revelations in the files. Several controversial moments emerged that paint a disturbing picture of Epstein’s network.

Investigators found a fake Austrian passport in Epstein’s Manhattan safe with his photo, but another man’s identity. The passport belonged to a real Austrian man living in the US, suggesting that Epstein used stolen identities for travel in the 1980s.

Documents also revealed Trump flew on Epstein’s private jet “many more times than previously reported,” including flights between 1993 and 1996. One flight included Trump with a 20-year-old woman, though no improper conduct was alleged.

In another twist, Mark Epstein told the FBI he believed Trump “authorized” his brother’s murder in prison. He claimed Jeffrey was killed “because he was about to name names,” though he provided no evidence.

As for Trump, he spent Monday golfing in Florida while the documents made headlines worldwide. He has repeatedly denied knowing about Epstein’s crimes.