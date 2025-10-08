Donald Trump Slams “Bad Bunny Rabbit” & Takes Indirect Shot At JAY-Z

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Donald Trump dismissed Bad Bunny‘s upcoming Super Bowl halftime show as “absolutely ridiculous” during a Newsmax interview, where he also admitted he has no idea who the global music sensation is.

Appearing on Greg Kelly Reports, Trump criticized the NFL’s decision to tap the Puerto Rican rapper and singer for the 2026 Super Bowl LX Halftime Show.

“The NFL just chose the Bad Bunny rabbit or whatever his name is,” Kelly said, prompting Trump to respond bluntly: “I’ve never heard of him. I don’t know who he is. I don’t know why they’re doing it. It’s crazy. And then they blame it on some promoter they hired to pick up entertainment. I think it’s absolutely ridiculous.”

Jay-Z transformed the Super Bowl halftime show into Hip-Hop’s grandest stage after Roc Nation partnered with the NFL in 2019.

The powerhouse deal gave Roc Nation creative control over the performances, ushering in an era that celebrated rap’s global dominance.

Since then, the halftime stage has hosted monumental sets from J.Lo, Shakira, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem,, 50 Cent, Kendrick Lamar, The Weeknd and Usher, cementing Hip-Hop and R&B’s permanent place in pop culture’s most-watched spectacle.

The NFL and Apple Music announced last month that Bad Bunny will headline the 2026 halftime performance. The booking raised eyebrows not only because of his massive international following but also because it will be his only U.S. appearance that year.

His Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour notably skips American cities entirely.

In an interview with I-D magazine, Bad Bunny cited concerns over U.S. immigration enforcement as part of the reason for avoiding the country on tour. He said fears of ICE raids contributed to the decision.

Super Bowl LX is scheduled for February 8, 2026.