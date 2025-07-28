Donald Trump Threatens Beyoncé With Prosecutiopn Over Alleged Illegal Endorsement

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on X (Opens in new window)

Donald Trump blasted Beyoncé and Oprah on Truth Social with wild claims about illegal campaign cash, but didn’t show a single receipt.

Donald Trump hopped on Truth Social over the weekend and went full conspiracy mode, tossing out wild accusations that Beyoncé, Oprah and Al Sharpton got fat stacks to shout out Kamala Harris during the 2024 election.

According to President Trump, it’s all illegal and they should be dragged to court for it.

In a late-night post that looked more like a rant than a political statement, Donald Trump claimed Beyoncé got $11 million, Oprah scored $3 million and Sharpton pulled $600K for pushing Harris.

Again, zero receipts.

He shouted in all caps, “YOU ARE NOT PERMITTED PAY FOR ENDORSEMENT. IS COMPLETELY ILLEGAL TO DO SO.”

Then he said if this were allowed, “politics would be a mess” and everyone would just buy celeb love. He also dragged Queen Bey, saying she “didn’t sing not one note” and walked off stage to a “booing and angry audience.”

Donald Trump didn’t just attack the celebs either. He threw shade at major TV networks, saying their “licenses could, and should, be revoked” for allegedly covering this stuff up.

But here’s the kicker—none of this adds up. There’s no proof that Beyoncé received anything close to $11 million. Reports suggest she may have received around $ 165,000 for production costs or logistics, not to mention Harris’ name.

Oprah’s team has already shut down the idea that she was paid to endorse Harris, saying her company was only paid to help produce the event. And there’s zero evidence Sharpton got any kind of paycheck for political support.

This whole thing might be Trump trying to shift attention off himself, especially since Epstein-related court docs are back in the headlines and his name’s popping up again.

Still, Trump’s calling for Beyoncé, Oprah, Sharpton and Harris to “face the consequences,” even though he hasn’t dropped a single shred of evidence showing any wrongdoing.